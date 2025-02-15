VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474. The firm has a market cap of $319.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $95.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

