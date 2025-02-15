Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

