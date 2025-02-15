Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,318,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,828,584 shares.The stock last traded at $61.12 and had previously closed at $60.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEU. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

