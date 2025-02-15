Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Blue Trust Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,987,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 4.0% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $316,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,247.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 356,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,206 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 217,728 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27,243.0% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 191,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 190,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 449,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after acquiring an additional 157,976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGK opened at $70.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

