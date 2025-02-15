Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 8.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.51 and a 200-day moving average of $395.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

