Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,569,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

