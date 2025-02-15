Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Position Boosted by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

