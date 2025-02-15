Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 55.1% in January

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VYMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.49. 400,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,848. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $74.28.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.