Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 55.1% in January

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,100 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.49. 400,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,848. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.9647 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

