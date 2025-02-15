Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $742,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,213,000 after buying an additional 149,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.