Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

