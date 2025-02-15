Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $549.85 and its 200 day moving average is $532.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

