Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

