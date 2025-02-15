Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,215,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.