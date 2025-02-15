Vår Energi AS (VARRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Vår Energi AS Stock Performance
Shares of VARRY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Vår Energi AS has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.38.
About Vår Energi AS
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vår Energi AS
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Consumer Staples ETFs for Stability in a Volatile Market
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Vår Energi AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vår Energi AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.