Vår Energi AS (VARRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

Shares of VARRY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Vår Energi AS has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.38.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

