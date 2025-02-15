Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCM. Accountability Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cormark downgraded Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of VCM opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$281.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

