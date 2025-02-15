Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.