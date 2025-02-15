Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 92.88% and a negative net margin of 223.85%.

Veru Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Veru stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,218. The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.54. Veru has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Veru

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

