Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stake Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vestis worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $210,766,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vestis by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vestis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

