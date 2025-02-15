Vicus Capital Sells 385 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Planning increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 34.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,947 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

