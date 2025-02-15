Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.