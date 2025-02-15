Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VIRC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.67. 120,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $190.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.76. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

Virco Mfg. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Stories

