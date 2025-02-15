Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 119,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,632. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
