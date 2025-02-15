Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,525 shares of company stock valued at $139,851,401. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,315.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,300.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.12. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

