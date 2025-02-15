Vivid Wealth Management LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 665,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,198 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

