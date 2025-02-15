Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,558,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,208. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $186,834,000 after acquiring an additional 97,636 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 2,238,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,642,000 after buying an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth approximately $82,716,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 1,206,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.