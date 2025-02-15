Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.710-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 881,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,603. Vontier has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.