Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 29,477 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $238.25 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.21 and its 200-day moving average is $240.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.