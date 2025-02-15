Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,682 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Copa worth $33,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,166,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,094,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Copa by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP increased its position in Copa by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Copa Stock Up 3.1 %

Copa stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.