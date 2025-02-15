Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.22 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

