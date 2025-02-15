VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,700 shares.
VPR Brands Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
