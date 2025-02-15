Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $225.36 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.51.
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
