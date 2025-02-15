WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,016,000 after buying an additional 204,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 179,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

