WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $23.85 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

