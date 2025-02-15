WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AES were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AES by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

