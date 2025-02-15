WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 293 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,417 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,549.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 116,039 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

