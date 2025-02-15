WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 824 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. CWM LLC increased its position in AECOM by 137.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM Stock Down 1.8 %

AECOM stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

