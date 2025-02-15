WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 968 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

