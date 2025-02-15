WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DGRO opened at $63.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

