WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 19,657 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 443.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.15 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

