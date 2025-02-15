WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 214.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

