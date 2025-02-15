WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

