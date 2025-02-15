WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $8.35 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 30.8% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:FNOV opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

