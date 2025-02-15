WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

QUAL opened at $185.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.22.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

