WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,088,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 90,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of HIGH stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

