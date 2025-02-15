WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 217.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

