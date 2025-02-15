WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 10.51% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Performance

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

