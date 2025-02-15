WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 12,532 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

