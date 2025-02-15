WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $539.77 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.78.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

