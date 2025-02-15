WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $708,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Separately, BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OCTM opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.