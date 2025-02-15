WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $708,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.
Separately, BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
Shares of BATS OCTM opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68.
