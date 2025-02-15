Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 358.48 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $275,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.